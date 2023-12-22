Great last-minute Christmas deals on 'Super Saturday'

Family buys $10K in Disney gift cards for tripâ¦but makes huge mistake
Loved ones were devastated to learn of the costly mistake when they tried to book a family vacation.LEARN MORE
Haven't finished your holiday shopping? No need to worry: "Super Saturday" is coming with huge markdowns.
The clock is ticking for last-minute holiday shopping, but there is no need to stress this year because stores are slashing prices for one last blowout sale: Super Saturday on Dec. 23.
Ken Varda is the store director at a Meijer store, a regional chain that — like Walmart and Target — has filled their aisles and endcaps with some perfect last-minute gifts.
"We have a large variety of gifts," Varda said.
He suggests grabbing "pill" speakers or headphones for young people, tools for dad, and a marked-down handbag for mom.
"We have a variety of purses for that last-minute item," he said, "and they are 50% off this weekend."
Loved ones were devastated to learn of the costly mistake when they tried to book a family vacation.LEARN MORE
If you're still shopping, you aren't alone. A new Shopify/Gallup survey found that 21% of men and 11% of women don't even start shopping until December.
"More than 158 million people shopped on Super Saturday last year," Taylor Kuether, editor for Simplemost Media and Don'tWasteYourMoney.com, said. "It is Black Friday for procrastinators."
She says Super Saturday is the shopping nickname given to the final Saturday before Christmas when retailers prepare for a big in-person rush.
"They're offering very steep discounts that you might not have found earlier in the month," Kuether said.
She says shoppers plan to gift a wide range of products — with clothes, gift cards, and toys at the top of the list. Still, there are some last-minute drawbacks of shopping on Saturday.
"Inventory might be low," she said. "So, I would say get there early."
With crowds expected, though, she says you should have a plan in place. If you want to finish up quickly, Kuether suggests a gift card bundle. She also has a hint for Sam's and Costco members.
"Warehouse clubs sell packs of gift cards, and you can get them at a steep discount," she said.
The only difference from Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the other recent sales is that Super Saturday is in-store only: it's generally too late to order online for Christmas Day.
Experts say funds left in flexible spending accounts could go back to the employer if you don't use them before a set date.
The U.S. Postal Service says any items mailed with fake stamps are now subject to being thrown away.
Locking your doors and checking your security devices are keys to protecting your home while you're out of town.
Many have fiercely criticized the new move, with one bishop describing the newly enacted policy as a hidden "evil."
County officials in Florida said the Medical Examiner's office has not had a cause of death of this manner on record.
Of the nearly 142 million Americans expected to shop this weekend, 111 million are expected to do so in-person.