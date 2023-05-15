Greece is making hundreds of beaches wheelchair-accessible

More than 30 years after ADA, cities fail to be accessible
Many cities are not building with people with disabilities in mind even after the Americans with Disabilities Act.LEARN MORE
Features will include unassisted sea access via innovative ramps, accessible parking and bathrooms.
Greece is making hundreds of beaches wheelchair-friendly, according to reports.
The country is tapping the Greek-designed Seatrac to offer free, unassisted sea access to people with disabilities and mobility issues through its innovative beach ramps.
According to the Greek Reporter, officials at a press conference said a total of 287 beaches across Greece will be fully accessible with features like wheelchair-friendly parking and bathroom and changing facilities. Ramps and corridors to sun loungers and refreshment bars will also be installed.
Of those, officials said 147 beaches have already undergone the transformations to make them more accessible.
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the project, which will cost around $16 million, will be funded by the European Union and national resources, according to the Greek Reporter.
"Equal access to the sea is an inalienable human right," Kikilias said at the press conference.
Greece has been making strides in creating more wheelchair accessible spaces. Despite pushback from archaeologists, the country recently added concrete pathways to the Acropolis.
Many cities are not building with people with disabilities in mind even after the Americans with Disabilities Act.LEARN MORE
Officials have declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to hand over unregistered weapons or face prison following two mass shootings.
The pope had previously offered to do what he can to try to end the war launched by Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
Now's the perfect time to get up to speed on Europe's internationally televised songwriting competition.
A special prosecutor has ended his investigation into FBI misconduct. Trump has claimed the probe would expose serious FBI wrongdoing.
Research shows dating apps like Hinge, Bumble or Tinder can be associated with negative impacts on mental health.
As President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Speaker Kevin McCarthy again on the debt ceiling, there has been "no progress" yet, the speaker says.