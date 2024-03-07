Ground cinnamon recalled after testing positive for lead

Trader Joe's recalls frozen product that could contain plastic
Trader Joe's says its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings may have been contaminated with foreign material.LEARN MORE
The FDA urged consumers not to consume potentially contaminated ground cinnamon after bags of the product tested positive for lead.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida” is being recalled for potentially containing trace amounts of lead.
The FDA said that La Raza LLC distributed the products in Maryland to retail stores.
Maryland Department of Health tested the products and discovered the elevated lead concentrations, the FDA said. Investigators believe the lead contamination is due to potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.
The FDA said there have not been any illnesses reported and that consumers should monitor for possible symptoms of lead exposure.
The recalled products have lot codes D300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026. Consumers are urged to stop using the products and return to the point of purchase for a refund.
Food and Drug Administration
The FDA said that short-term exposure to lead might not present any symptoms, and increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure.
When children are exposed to lead for prolonged periods of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. Long-term lead exposure can cause learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems.
Concerns over lead exposure have led to efforts to remove lead pipes from homes and abatement of homes with lead paint. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are no safe levels of lead.
Trader Joe's says its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings may have been contaminated with foreign material.LEARN MORE
All bottles of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors are included in the recall.
Trader Joe's says its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings may have been contaminated with foreign material.
If you visited Chick-fil-A between Feb. 14-27, you may have gotten a sauce packet with undisclosed allergens.
Travelers flying out of Las Vegas' airport will soon have the option to screen themselves as TSA hopes to speed up lines.
The project would build a pier that's intended to help facilitate a significant increase in shipments of food, medicine and other essential items.
Dan Rodimer surrendered to authorities in connection to the death of Chris Tapp — who spent 21 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.