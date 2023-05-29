Gunfire erupts at South Florida beach, multiple people reportedly shot

Man arrested in deadly Arizona shooting spree
Four people were killed when a man went on a shooting rampage.LEARN MORE
Police in Hollywood, Florida urged the public to stay away from the Hollywood Broadwalk beach area as their investigation into the shooting continued.
Gunfire suddenly erupted on a packed beach in Hollywood, Florida on Monday as people walked along a beach drive in South Florida celebrating Memorial Day.
Police urged the public to stay away from the area of Johnson Street and Garfield Street as they investigated the shooting, telling the public there was a heavy police presence in the area.
A reunification area was set up so that families and others could find each other. Chaos was seen on video caught on a security camera, where sounds of gunfire could be heard blasting through music as people ran.
Reports from local media said it was possible that at least seven people were shot, including a 15-year-old.
It was unclear if the gunfire erupted from one area, and if there were multiple suspects. Reports said one of the victims was shot at the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk, which is near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach resort.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
Four people were killed when a man went on a shooting rampage.LEARN MORE
President Joe Biden said Speaker Kevin McCarthy "kept his word, and he said what he would do." Now he hopes Congress approves the agreement.
President Joe Biden struck a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid plunging the United States into default, McCarthy confirmed.
Authorities said the fire was fully contained by Monday afternoon.
Contestants in this year's bee represent all 50 states, plus other countries.
Police apprehended a suspect accused of driving erratically in a vehicle with a sign indicating there was an explosive device in the automobile.
Children in the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors express pain, loss and dreams through therapy, art and poetry.