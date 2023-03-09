Hackers appear to be targeting Facebook more than other sites

European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang
Victims in the United States paid out at least $42.5 million to the gang between May 2019 and March 2021.LEARN MORE
Privacy experts found that searches related to an account being hacked were the highest for Facebook users.
It may be time to update your Facebook password.
Privacy experts with VPN Central looked at Google searches related to hacked accounts. They found that Facebook had the highest average monthly hacking-related searches.
Facebook accounts for nearly 68,000 hacking-related searches every month, the study says.
Searches related to hacks on Instagram were the second-highest, according to the study, with about 36,000 searches per month.
The third website on the list is not a social media platform. Spotify, a music streaming service, averages about 26,000 hacking-related searches every month, according to VPN Central.
Victims in the United States paid out at least $42.5 million to the gang between May 2019 and March 2021.LEARN MORE
Twitter and Amazon rounded out the top five.
There are things people can do to protect their accounts from being hacked.
The Federal Trade Commission recommends that people use passwords that are at least 12 characters — with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. The agency also recommends using multi-factor authentication, which requires a password and something like a code that is sent to your phone to verify it's really you logging into the account.
Officials said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, is among the world's top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted health care.LEARN MORE
Companies have a lot of information on their customers. What they do with that information can go beyond normal advertising practices.By Shutterstock
Millions of people a year are impacted by data breaches. Here is what you should do the next time you receive a letter that you were affected.By AP
The new platform, Take It Down, allows users from around the world to submit a report to have sexually explicit images removed from the internet.By Shutterstock
Fewer college graduates could worsen labor shortages in fields from health care to information technology.By AP
The serval was removed from a tree in a Cincinnati neighborhood. A narcotics test confirmed it had been exposed to cocaine.By Cincinnati Animal CARES
Customers say their Instacart shopper added items to their cart and kept them for themselves.By WRTV screenshot