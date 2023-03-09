Hackers appear to be targeting Facebook more than other sites

It may be time to update your Facebook password.

Privacy experts with VPN Central looked at Google searches related to hacked accounts. They found that Facebook had the highest average monthly hacking-related searches.

Facebook accounts for nearly 68,000 hacking-related searches every month, the study says.

Searches related to hacks on Instagram were the second-highest, according to the study, with about 36,000 searches per month.

The third website on the list is not a social media platform. Spotify, a music streaming service, averages about 26,000 hacking-related searches every month, according to VPN Central.

European police, FBI bust international cybercrime gang Victims in the United States paid out at least $42.5 million to the gang between May 2019 and March 2021. LEARN MORE

Twitter and Amazon rounded out the top five.

There are things people can do to protect their accounts from being hacked.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends that people use passwords that are at least 12 characters — with a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. The agency also recommends using multi-factor authentication, which requires a password and something like a code that is sent to your phone to verify it's really you logging into the account.