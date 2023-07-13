Hallmark Channel announces Christmas cruise

AMC Theatres: Thousands have booked Barbie-Oppenheimer double features
AMC theaters said at least 20,000 customers had booked tickets to see both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the same day this summer.LEARN MORE
The Christmas Cruise will feature stars from the movies.
Do you love Christmas movies and cruises?
The Hallmark Channel is combining both. Known for its holiday season love stories, the channel said it will host a Christmas-themed sail in 2024.
The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise will feature stars from the movies to be announced later. The four-night sailing starts on Nov. 5, 2024, traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, and back.
The sail will be on the Norwegian Gem, a 965-foot ship. No Hallmark cruise would be complete without holiday cheer. Folks will be able to indulge in cookie making and decorating and an exclusive movie premiere of one of the Countdown to Christmas films. The presale is already underway with options for payment plans.
Mexico ranks high based on the ease of settling in and the quality of life.
A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.
An Allegiant Airlines flight was met by emergency crews on the ground at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been jailed in Russia for more than 100 days on accusations of spying.
Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, also known as "Dr. Roxy," was first warned by the board in 2018 about patient privacy and possible ethics violations.
The pet food company is recruiting four-legged interns to help promote the brand on social media.