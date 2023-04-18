Damar Hamlin fully cleared for football, training with Bills

Just months after going into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning to action.

The Bills tweeted Tuesday that Hamlin is working out with the team.

Brandon Beane, general manager of the Bills, said Hamlin sought the recommendation of four specialists, who were all in agreement about his health.

"He is cleared to resume full activity just like anyone else who is coming back from an injury," said Beane.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in January during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized for just over a week.

He made his return to Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 22.

In February, Hamlin was named the winner of the NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award, and he paid tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life.

Since then, Hamlin has launched the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association, which aims to promote CPR training and education, which saved his life.