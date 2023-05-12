watch live
Harris group agrees to buy NFL's Washington Commanders

There is a deal to purchase the NFL's Washington Commanders. It is the highest price ever paid for a North American professional sports franchise.

Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
By AP
May 12, 2023

A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.

The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval by three-quarters of all NFL team owners, as well as other customary closing conditions.

Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Harris said in a statement, "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale."

