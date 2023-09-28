Heinz to sell 'Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch' condiment for Swifties

'She looked amazing': Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift
The weekly podcast featuring Travis and Jason Kelce delved into the whirlwind of Travis' friendship with Taylor Swift.LEARN MORE
During Sunday's NFL game, Swift was photographed with a plate that had chicken tenders, accompanied by ketchup and a dip that was "seemingly ranch."
Heinz can’t shake it off and is now looking to capitalize on Taylor Swift’s latest romance news.
As we all know, Swift attended Travis Kelce's NFL game on Sunday and sat with his mother, Donna, in a suite.
In that suite, Swift was photographed with a woman and a child, likely members of Kelce’s family. The picture took the internet by storm when a Swift fan account pointed out Swift's plate had chicken tenders, accompanied by ketchup and a dip that was "seemingly ranch."
Not long after, Hidden Valley Ranch joined the fun, reposting the photo with the caption, "seemingly us.”
So of course, Heinz couldn’t stay far behind, and now the ketchup maker is showcasing a limited edition "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" bottled condiment.
The sauce itself isn't new. Heinz introduced "Kranch" sauce back in 2019. But Swift's version boasts a custom label, adding a playful twist.
Heinz says it is producing about 100 bottles of "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" sauce "soon." The company also told CNN that the public will have a shot at getting their hands on one by keeping an eye on Heinz's Instagram account.
Just to clarify, neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed their relationship status, in case you were wondering. But TMZ reported Wednesday that the couple was seen together at a bar following Sunday’s game, and Swift had her arm draped around Kelce.
The weekly podcast featuring Travis and Jason Kelce delved into the whirlwind of Travis' friendship with Taylor Swift.LEARN MORE
The fast-food chain’s take on “Mambo Sauce” and a new “Sweet and Spicy Jam Sauce” will be available for a limited time.
You don't have to go all the way to Italy to get a great slice: An American pizzeria took the No. 2 spot!
The case is reminiscent of a 1994 trial when McDonald's was accused of serving its coffee at temperatures too hot for human consumption.
The report on three countries is being used as a benchmark, while the EU's analytics firm plans to conduct more detailed studies in other countries.
Delta tried simplifying membership, but its CEO admitted those changes went "too far" and "too fast."
A new report found that nearly 3 out of 4 nonprofits in the U.S. say they're having trouble filling open positions.