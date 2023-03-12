watch live
Helicopter rescues man trapped by rising river in California

CHP Coastal Division Air Operations
Article by Scripps News Staff
March 12, 2023

First responders used a helicopter to rescue a man trapped by rising floodwaters in California on Saturday.

Officials say the man was driving his car when he got swept away in the middle of the flooded Salinas River in King City, where he was ultimately rescued.

The man made it out unharmed.