Helicopter rescues man trapped by rising river in California
The man was driving when he got swept away in the flooded Salinas River.
First responders used a helicopter to rescue a man trapped by rising floodwaters in California on Saturday.
Officials say the man was driving his car when he got swept away in the middle of the flooded Salinas River in King City, where he was ultimately rescued.
The man made it out unharmed.
Severe flooding prompts evacuations and rescues in California
Several evacuation orders are in place in California as the state deals with intense flooding and heavy rainfall.By Nic Coury / AP
Snowstorm leaves Southern California mountain communities stranded
Crews are plowing roads 24 hours a day so people can access basic necessities.By InyoSAR via AP
Storm's death toll rises, dumps snow on Northeast
The storm’s death toll rose with additional fatalities reported in Indiana and Michigan, while Kentucky’s governor said at least five people died.By Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP
