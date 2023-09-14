Here's how you can help the flood victims in Libya

In Libya, death toll in one city could triple after devastating floods
The catastrophic flooding was triggered by a powerful Mediterranean storm that caused two dams to fail.
Flooding in Libya has reportedly killed more than 5,500 people. Health officials in the port city of Derna said about 9,000 others are still missing. The flooding was triggered by a powerful Mediterranean storm on Sept. 10 that caused two dams to fail.
Global organizations are accepting donations to assist in the relief efforts in Libya.
The organization states that it is working in areas impacted by the flooding. International Medical Corps says it is providing emergency health care, water, sanitation and hygiene services and supplies to affected families.
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
Jagan Chapagain, IFRC's secretary general, issued an appeal for donations to scale up the Libyan Red Crescent's relief efforts in response to the flooding. The organization says it helps provide emergency health care, emergency shelter and water and sanitation services to the area.
