watch live
toggle menu
Movies

Here's when you'll be able to stream the 'Barbie' movie

The film is scheduled to make its digital debut on Sept. 5, and it's currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie."
Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 12:27 p.m. Aug 17, 2023

Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar "Barbie" will soon grace living room screens.

The film is scheduled to make its digital debut on Sept. 5, and it's currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99. This release comes in less than 7 weeks since its initial theatrical premiere.

In the past, most movies that hit theaters had to wait 90 days before reaching TV, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, windows are getting shorter, with many studios releasing movies to the small screen in 45 days or less.

The news comes as "Barbie" achieved a remarkable milestone as it surpassed "The Dark Knight" at the box office to become Warner Bros. Pictures' highest-grossing domestic release to date.

'Barbie,' Beyonce, Taylor Swift: Economic forces driving growth
'Barbie,' Beyonce, Taylor Swift: Economic forces driving growth

'Barbie,' Beyonce, Taylor Swift: Economic forces driving growth

Americans are cutting back on expenses like clothing and furniture but spending more on travel, dining out and entertainment.

LEARN MORE

In under a month since its premiere, the movie has amassed an impressive $537.5 million at the North American box office and a staggering $1.19 billion globally.

By way of comparison, "The Dark Knight" garnered $533.3 million in total domestic ticket sales and achieved $1.003 billion worldwide, according to Variety. 

However, this isn't the only feat for "Barbie." In a matter of weeks, it has also outperformed "Frozen II," which earned $477.4 million in North America, and even surpassed "Captain Marvel," which achieved a global gross of $1.13 billion; both movies were released in 2019.

Thanks to these achievements, Gerwig has now secured her place as the highest-earning female director in domestic box office history.