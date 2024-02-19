Here's where scholars rank all 46 US presidents

Biden: 'If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running'
The president warned Tuesday that Trump and his allies are "determined to destroy American democracy."LEARN MORE
The annual Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey ranked Pres. Biden at 14th greatest of all time, with former Pres. Trump coming in last.
While President Joe Biden hasn't fared well in many recent polls regarding the upcoming U.S. general election, one new survey does put him well ahead of his top contender for the White House in 2024.
The results of a poll released on Presidents Day weekend rank Biden as the 14th greatest president in American history, coming in ahead of the likes of Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Ronald Reagan, and Ulysses S. Grant. His predecessor and likely Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, found himself in dead last at 45th on the list.
The president warned Tuesday that Trump and his allies are "determined to destroy American democracy."LEARN MORE
The annual Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey was conducted from Nov. 15 and Dec. 31 of last year, and included the responses of 525 historians and political science scholars. Experts were again in agreement that Abraham Lincoln should top the list, with Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, and Thomas Jefferson rounding out the top five.
One thing distancing Trump from the rest of the pack was the issue over his ability to unite those with opposing viewpoints. Respondents ranked him the most polarizing president in U.S. history, ahead of Presidents Andrew Jackson, Barack Obama, and Ronald Reagan.
When it came to who should join Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore, respondents were overwhelmingly in agreement that the person should be FDR. He garnered over 65% of the vote, well ahead of Barack Obama, who came in second with 11% support.
The president commended the city's strength while reaffirming his administration would continue researching the event's effects on residents.
A man falsely told the FBI multiple times that a Ukrainian energy company paid Hunter and President Joe Biden millions of dollars.
The Presidential Record Transition Task Force is charged with promoting the protection of classified material as presidents enter and leave office.
Officials are offering a $7,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for her disappearance.
When Minnesota firefighters arrived at Little Elk Lake, they said that the dog was weak and struggling in the water.
When Minnesota firefighters arrived at Little Elk Lake, they said that the dog was weak and struggling in the water.