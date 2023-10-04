Here's why you may not have received the Emergency Alert System test

Why you should expect a blaring phone alert Wednesday
Even if your phone is set to silent, it will blast the nationwide test of the emergency alert system.LEARN MORE
Federal law mandates that the FCC and FEMA conduct a system test at least once every three years. So, what can you do to prepare for the next one?
Anticipating a blaring phone alert on Wednesday, some Americans were evidently left in suspense, as many complained they hadn't received any alerts.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) began sending notifications to phones in a nationwide emergency alert system test at around 2:18 p.m. Shortly after many took to social media to announce how awfully loud the alert was, while some said they never even got it.
"I didn’t get the National alert. Can I please speak to the manager?," a person said.
According to FEMA, every major U.S. wireless provider involved in the emergency alert system successfully broadcasted the national test to their customers, but if you were one of the few who didn’t get the alert, there are a few possible reasons why.
You may not have received it due to your phone being turned off, in airplane mode, out of range of an active cell tower, or if you have an older phone or are using a smaller provider that didn't participate.
If you were in the middle of a phone call, you probably didn’t get it. FEMA had previously stated that the test would not interrupt phone calls.
Federal law mandates that the FCC and FEMA conduct a system test at least once every three years. So, what can you do to prepare for the next one?
Well, for iPhone users, you can access the "Settings" app, navigate to "Notifications," and scroll down to locate "Government Alerts." Within this section, you have the choice to enable or disable AMBER Alerts, Emergency Alerts, Public Safety Alerts, and Test Alerts.
For Android users, go to "Settings,” then "Notifications,” followed by "Advance,” and you’ll be able to enable or disable the alerts on “Emergency Alerts.”
It's good to point out that while newer phone models might have an option to opt out of tests and alerts, none of those settings would impact national tests.
Even if your phone is set to silent, it will blast the nationwide test of the emergency alert system.LEARN MORE
A college in Carlow, Ireland, will begin offering Bachelor of Arts degrees in content creation and social media.
The advertisement uses the actor's image and likeness to promote a dental plan without his permission.
The technology uses image stabilization and artificial intelligence to extract audio from still images and muted videos.
Wallabies are widespread in Papua New Guinea, Tasmania and across mainland Australia along rugged terrain and in caves.
On Oct. 14, an annular eclipse will darken skies above North, Central and South America. Here's where and when it will happen.
Storms prompted a "Severe Thunderstorm Watch" for parts of North Texas, bringing the potential for heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds.