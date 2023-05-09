High interest rates, rising prices not deterring young homebuyers

Arizona school districts build subsidized homes for teachers
Housing costs could drive away teachers in areas with expensive real estate. Several districts are working on solutions to that problem.LEARN MORE
Young Americans remain committed to buying a home, but even they recognize it remains a sellers' market.
There are many reasons why now is not the best time to buy a home. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates have hovered between 6% and 7% all year, and median home values are up 5% in the last year, according to Zillow.
Still, younger Americans say they’re dead set on buying a home.
According to data released Tuesday by Bank of America, 62% of Gen Z and 55% of millennials plan to either speed up their home purchases or buy when they originally planned.
Also, more Americans say they’re more confident about their ability to buy than say they are less confident, Bank of America’s survey found.
“The market is less frenzied as rates have moderated, and that may be impacting perception,” said Matt Vernon, head of retail lending at Bank of America. “And low inventory is still creating a highly competitive environment. Homebuyers are doing the right thing by taking time to understand the market, weigh their priorities and determine what fits into their budgets.”
Housing costs could drive away teachers in areas with expensive real estate. Several districts are working on solutions to that problem.LEARN MORE
But there is a recognition that the market remains competitive. Nearly 55% of prospective homebuyers say the market is more competitive than a year ago, compared to 18% who say it’s less competitive.
About 56% of potential Gen Z and millennial homebuyers say they plan to buy a home in the next two years. One big reason is they say they’re tired of renting, while others say they want to start building equity.
Zillow’s data indicates that even though in the last year, housing prices have gone up, increases have largely cooled over the last six months.
More than 250,000 Ukrainians have been admitted into the U.S. since February 2022, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
A new pilot program at American University is trying to diversify the real estate industry and tackle appraisal bias.
Apartment application fees used to cost $50, if that. But now, some complexes charge hundreds of dollars for a background check.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is planning to return to the Senate after being away for two months. The 89-year-old lawmaker is the oldest in the Senate.
Gov. Bill Lee says he will have the legislature convene on August 21.
Authorities in Utah believe Kouri Richins poisoned her husband using fentanyl pills.