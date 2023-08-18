Hilary now Category 4 hurricane, to weaken before hitting California

Study: Significantly more US hurricane-related deaths among vulnerable
The last time a tropical storm made landfall in Southern California was 84 years ago.
Hurricane Hilary has now turned into a powerful Category 4 storm, swirling in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico.
According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Hilary is carrying very strong winds of about 140 mph and is expected to stay strong throughout Friday morning. By late Friday, the Baja California Peninsula could start to experience tropical storm conditions.
However, it’s expected to start weakening by Saturday and become a tropical storm or tropical depression by the time it fully reaches the U.S.
The storm still poses a threat for Southern California by Sunday and Monday morning, as it could bring a lot of rain that could cause dangerous flash floods and potential mudslides. About 8 inches of rain are expected, basically a year's worth of rain in 36 hours.
Currently, Hilary has two potential paths.
The first one is tracking along Baja California, where the rugged mountain terrain might tear it apart. Then it could head into Southern California and continue northward, affecting areas like San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas and Reno.
The second path shows Hilary remaining offshore, skirting along the coast as a tropical storm, causing heavy rainfall from San Diego to Malibu. This is what could trigger widespread flash flooding and potential mudslides.
Forecasters expect the storm to come ashore on Mexico's Baja California peninsula and eventually make its way to Southern California.
"There's an old saying in the response business in America," Honoré said. "'You've got to go big.'"
