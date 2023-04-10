History made: Bruins break NHL single-season wins record
The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Sunday night for the team's record-setting 63rd win of the season.
The Boston Bruins made history Sunday night, breaking the NHL record with their 63rd win of the season after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3.
On the back of David Pastrnak — who tallied a hat trick to reach 60 goals in a season for the first time in his career — the Bruins surpassed the previous single-season record of 62 wins set by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. Pastrnak also recorded the 300th goal of his career.
Gene J. Puskar / AP
The Bruins came out of the gate red-hot, taking an early lead off a goal from Charlie Coyle just 47 seconds into the first period. But the Flyers responded quickly, with a goal from Wade Allison just 17 seconds later to bring the score back even.
From there, it was the David Pastrnak show, with the right-winger scoring two goals in the second period and another in the third, and Bruins fans chanting "We want the cup!" as hats rained down on the ice.
"It's very special. It's been a lot of fun, I'm not gonna lie," Pastrnak told reporters after the game. "It's been enjoyable, especially with the group we have here ... we made history today."
The Bruins secured a sixth-straight win and reached 131 points on the season, just one back of the record set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, with two games still left to play.
The Bruins sit atop the NHL standings and will have home-ice advantage when the playoffs begin next week. They're also the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup, but that's the least of their concerns with games left to play.
"We don't talk about winning the Stanley Cup now, we talk about game one. That's going to be our focus," Coach Jim Montgomery said after the game. "We think looking too far ahead creates anxiety. We believe in staying present ... we like to live in the moment. We're not looking at June, we're looking at April 17."
The Bruins will take on the Washington Capitals at home Tuesday night before heading to Montreal to cap off the season against the Canadiens Thursday night.
Women, People Of Color Are Reshaping The World Of Hockey
In this segment of "Scoreboard," Newsy's "In The Loop" explores how women and people of color are leaving their mark in the hockey world.
Russian NHL Players Face Hate Amid Ukraine Conflict
Several Russian athletes are facing hateful messages online for not publicly denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NHL To Have Its First-Ever All-Black Broadcast Team
Play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh and analyst JT Brown will be in the booth for the Seattle Kraken game Thursday against Winnipeg.
Top Stories
Spurs' Gregg Popovich calls out Republicans by name over gun laws
The San Antonio Spurs head coach slammed Republicans for failing to implement tighter gun control laws following mass shootings in the U.S.
Corporate Investors are purchasing more single-family homes than ever
Real estate investing has always been a part of the housing market, but the roots of the "corporate investor" came out of the 2008 housing crisis.
Rutgers faculty on strike for first time in school history
"We have no other choice," says a Rutgers University union as it joins thousands in the fight for fair pay and benefits for faculty and staff.