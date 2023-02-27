Home where 4 University of Idaho students were killed to be torn down

University of Idaho students return to campus after arrest in killings
The University of Idaho is still evaluating options for how to utilize the property after the home is town down.
The Moscow, Idaho, home where four university students were killed will be demolished.
University of Idaho President Scott Green said after the owner of the home gave it to the school, officials decided to tear it down.
"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," Green stated.
It's unclear what will happen to the property. However, Green said the university is evaluating options that would allow students to be involved in the future development of the site.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in the off-campus home in November.
In addition, the school is planning to create a memorial for the students in a "healing garden" somewhere on the university's campus.
The man accused of killing the students, Bryan Kohberger, was taken into custody in late December in Pennsylvania.
The criminal justice doctoral student at Washington State University has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. The probable cause affidavit claims authorities linked DNA evidence from Kohberger to the crime. It also details surveillance footage and cell phone data as evidence.
