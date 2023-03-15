Honda, Acura recall 450,000 vehicles for faulty seat belts

Are self driving cars safe?
At least 25 car models can drive themselves with a human sitting at the wheel. How safe are they?LEARN MORE
Honda and Acura models from 2017-20 are among those part of the recall.
Nearly 450,000 Honda and Acura models made from 2017-20 are being recalled due to faulty recalls, the company announced Wednesday.
Honda said it has has received 301 warranty claims related to the issue between March 22, 2019 and January 16, 2023. No injuries have been reported as a result of the faulty seat belts.
Recalled vehicles include:
- Honda CR-V (2017-20)
- Honda Accord (2018-19)
- Honda Accord Hybrid (2018-19)
- Honda Odyssey (2018-20)
- Acura RDX (2019-20)
- Honda Insight (2019)
According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda first observed a potential trend in seat belt latching in June 2019.
By November 2019, Honda observed that low temperatures caused contraction in the seat belt buckle channel. Honda noticed the surface coating could degrade.
Registered owners will be contacted and asked to take their vehicle to a Honda dealer. The dealers will replace the driver and passenger front seat belt buckle release buttons.
At least 25 car models can drive themselves with a human sitting at the wheel. How safe are they?LEARN MORE
The planes will become part of the fleet for Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, Saudia, and a planned new airline to be called Riyadh Air.By Richard Drew / AP
GPT-4 exhibits "human-level performance" on various professional and academic benchmarks, the company said.By Richard Drew / AP
Tuesday Morning plans to close stores in 38 states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.By LMPark Photos/Shutterstock
Aaron Rodgers appears ready to leave Green Bay for New York. The quarterback says he's interested in playing for the Jets next season.
A Scripps News investigation that found children are increasingly bringing guns to schools is getting attention in Congress.By WMAR
Researchers were able to inject the microbot into a blood vessel, navigate to an artery, deliver a dye, and return safely to the extraction point.By Storyblocks