Hostomel, Bucha, Irpin: the Ukrainian family that survived all three

The names of the cities now conjure up images of invasion and atrocity in Ukraine — Hostomel, Bucha and Irpin.

One family witnessed that sudden and violent re-branding in all three cities, as they were forced on a harrowing journey through each in turn.

The morning of February 24, Kateryna Titowa woke up to the tip of the Russian spear aimed at her town. She, like many of her neighbors in Hostomel who shared video on social media, saw out her window a critical moment of the war. Russian airborne forces were attacking Kyiv’s military airport, just a few miles from her home.

Titowa sat down with Scripps News' Jason Bellini and described how she and her children made it out alive — and how they've survived a year of war since that fateful day.