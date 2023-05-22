Hotter than average summer ahead for much of the US

Record-breaking heat wave continues in Pacific Northwest
It's only spring, but the Pacific Northwest is going through a summer-like heat wave.LEARN MORE
New Mexico and Arizona in particular have the highest probability of seeing above-average temperatures this summer.
It’s time to stock up on sunscreen.
A long, hot summer is in store for much of the U.S., according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.
The CPC's climate outlook for June through August shows a large portion of the lower 48 states and Alaska will experience a hotter-than-average summer.

With a 60% to 70% chance, most of New Mexico and parts of Arizona have the highest probability of experiencing above-average temperatures.
The Midwest seems most likely to experience temperatures that are consistent with previous summers.
The climate outlook does not show any of the 50 states trending toward temperatures that would be considered below average for the summer.
This news follows a warning from the United Nations that there's a 66% probability the global temperature will hit a key warming limit in the next five years.Climate change has continued to push up temps worldwide.
Weeks after heavy rain helped California's super bloom, drying flowers are providing fuel for harsher wildfires.
It's only spring, but the Pacific Northwest is going through a summer-like heat wave.
Portland may see temperatures of 94 degrees Fahrenheit, and Seattle could get into the low 90s.
