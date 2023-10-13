Hottest September on record follows one hot summer

More than 100 dead dolphins found in Amazon amid historic drought
It’s been a brutally hot summer throughout the globe. The heat carried over into September, as scientists at NOAA, the National Center for Environmental Education, marked last month as the warmest September in the 174-year global climate record.
“September 2023 was the fourth month in a row of record-warm global temperatures,” NOAA chief scientist Dr. Sarah Kapnick said in a statement. “Not only was it the warmest September on record, it was far and away the most atypically warm month of any in NOAA’s 174 years of climate keeping."
That means September 2023 was warmer than the average July from 2001 to 2010.
The latest record-breaking temperatures in September could make 2023 the warmest year on record, coupled with the record-breaking summer heat.
According to NOAA, the average global temperature for September was 2.59 degrees Fahrenheit, above the 20th-century average of 59 degrees.
The September heat follows the hottest June, July, and August on record. The month brought torrential rains in the New York City area as well as flooding across Greece and Libya. Africa, Europe, and North and South America all saw the warmest September on record.
