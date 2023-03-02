House Ethics panel launches probe into GOP's George Santos

George Santos not taking committee assignments amid calls to resign
The panel wants to determine whether Santos "engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign" among other actions.
The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it is launching an investigation into embattled Republican Rep. George Santos, the New York congressman whose lies and embellishments about his resume and personal life have drawn deep scrutiny in Congress.
The bipartisan leaders of the committee announced the panel had voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee to look into the allegations. The panel voted to take action on Tuesday.
The investigation appears to be far reaching. It seeks to determine "whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign" among other actions, the committee said in a statement.
The probe will review whether Santos "failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House, violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services, and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the statement said.
Santos' office on Twitter said that he is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and would not be commenting further.
Panel leaders — Republican Rep. David Joyce of Ohio and Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania — will lead the probe, with two other lawmakers from each party.
Santos had already removed himself from his committee assignments but otherwise has refused calls from Republicans in New York to step down from office.
"The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred," the statement said.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
