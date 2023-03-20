House Judiciary demands NY prosecutor testify about Trump probe

DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won't intimidate office
Law enforcement officials in New York are closely monitoring online chatter warning of protests and violence if Trump is arrested.LEARN MORE
The House Judiciary Committee wants Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to testify and turn over documents related to the Trump investigation.
The House Judiciary Committee is demanding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify about potentially charging former President Trump for alleged hush money payments to a porn star.
A letter signed by Chairman Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, calls the potential indictment of Trump an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."
Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday for the payments made to Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a sexual encounter with the former president. However, there's been no official announcement from the district attorney.
Law enforcement officials in New York are closely monitoring online chatter warning of protests and violence if Trump is arrested.LEARN MORE
The district attorney's office is expected to hear from a Trump ally on Monday. According to The Associated Press, attorney Robert Costello is expected to address the credibility of Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, a key witness in the investigation.
The letter from Jordan also calls Cohen's credibility into account.
"Cohen has been vocal about his deeply personal animus toward President Trump," the letter states. "Under these circumstances, there is no scenario in which Cohen could fairly be considered an unbiased and credible witness."
In addition to asking for Bragg's testimony, the Judiciary Committee requested that his office turn over all communications it may have had with federal law enforcement agencies about the investigation into Trump.
Bragg has not publicly commented on the letter.
Even some of Trump's most ardent loyalists are dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.LEARN MORE
Former President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday. A prosecutor answers whether Trump could actually be placed in jail.
Even some of Trump's most ardent loyalists are dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Law enforcement officials in New York are closely monitoring online chatter warning of protests and violence if Trump is arrested.
UFC flyweight competitor Jeff Molina made the announcement on Twitter, criticizing the person who leaked the video.
Former President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday. A prosecutor answers whether Trump could actually be placed in jail.
A scientist explains what caused streaks of light to fly across the night sky over California.