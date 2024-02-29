House passes bill to temporarily fund the government through March 8

The House of Representatives has voted 320-99 to avert a partial government shutdown on Friday at midnight.

If the Senate passes this short-term spending bill, which Majority Leader Schumer says they could do as soon as Thursday night, funding will expire on March 8 and March 22.

On Wednesday night, congressional leaders tentatively agreed to fund some federal agencies until March 8, and the rest until March 22. If this short-term funding extension is signed into law, it will extend funding for half of the government until those dates.

This agreement puts a Band-Aid on an issue that was supposed to be resolved last year. This is the fourth temporary extension in recent months.

By the end of March, Congress is expected to approve over $1.6 trillion in spending for the fiscal year that started on Oct. 1. However, the short-term bill approved Thursday doesn't include the $95.3 billion in aid the Senate approved for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, or the $9 billion allocated for humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and other conflict-affected areas.

“We’ve got a lot of priorities before us, but we have to get the government funded and secure our border and then we’ll address everything else," House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday.