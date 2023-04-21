House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry

Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jim Jordan over Trump investigation
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claims he has received death threats following attacks from Republican lawmakers.LEARN MORE
A legal row has ended and a committee will be able to question former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz under oath on Donald Trump's indictment.
House Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney's office reached an agreement Friday to end a legal dispute over a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into former President Donald Trump's historic indictment.
Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz under oath next month in Washington, resolving a lawsuit in which District Attorney Alvin Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz from testifying.
Among the committee's concessions, Pomerantz will be accompanied by a lawyer from Bragg's office, which is not typically allowed in Congressional depositions.
Bragg’s office and the Judiciary Committee reached the agreement after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay Thursday that temporarily halted enforcement of a House subpoena which had called for Pomerantz to testify.
The appeals court had been scheduled to hear oral arguments in the dispute Tuesday.
Bragg's office said the agreement, delaying Pomerantz's testimony until May 12, preserves the district attorney's "privileges and interests" in his ongoing Trump prosecution.
