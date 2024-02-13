House sets up another vote to impeach Mayorkas

'Democracy is messy': Johnson reacts to failed Mayorkas impeachment
The House speaker said on Tuesday that he would bring the articles of impeachment for a vote again once Rep. Steve Scalise is back on the job.LEARN MORE
House Republicans claim the homeland security secretary has "refused to comply with the law" to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
The House of Representatives will attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for a second time.
Speaker Mike Johnson has teed up another vote for Tuesday night.
House Republicans failed to impeach Mayorkas last week after three Republicans voted with Democrats to sink the resolution. A fourth Republican, Rep. Blake Moore, changed his vote from "yes" to "no" for procedural reasons. It allows him to ask the House to reconsider the bill, which it will do Tuesday.
Rep. Steve Scalise missed last week's vote because he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He is scheduled to return to the House for Tuesday's vote. If Republicans don't lose any more votes, they should be able to impeach Mayorkas. They only need a simple majority.
The House speaker said on Tuesday that he would bring the articles of impeachment for a vote again once Rep. Steve Scalise is back on the job.LEARN MORE
House Republicans say Mayorkas is guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors," claiming he has "refused to comply with the law" to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Democrats have defended Mayorkas, saying he is working within the confines of the law. They add that House Republicans have refused to negotiate on border legislation.
Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a package that they said would have addressed the border crisis. It was even backed by the Border Patrol Union. However, Johnson said it would have been dead on arrival in the House.
Democrats accuse House Republicans of playing politics with the immigration topic rather than trying to fix the issue. Republicans claim President Biden can secure the border by enforcing laws that are already on the books.
Republican Mazi Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi are running to fill the vacant New York seat in a narrowly divided U.S. House of Representatives.
House Speaker Johnson has signaled he will not advance the bill as the GOP claims the U.S.-Mexico border remains a higher priority.
Scripps News explores one way Congress hopes to save lives from fentanyl overdoses, and asks whether it stands a chance of actually becoming law.
She could soon become the first woman to break the umpiring gender barrier at the highest level of professional baseball.
The area purchased at the top of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta is an ecological treasure beaming with rivers, ponds, lakes and wildlife.
The lawsuit claims Kroger "flooded" Kentucky with opioid pills that caused addiction and death.