How a 'living shoreline' could be key to fighting climate change

Combating climate change impacts in New Orleans' minority communities
Some of New Orleans' most underserved residents are addressing ways to combat climate change impacts in their communities.LEARN MORE
The "living shoreline" includes a series of six-foot-tall, 9,000-pound concrete barriers, which also help facilitate the growth of oysters.
For years, a tiny island at the mouth of the Alafia River, near Tampa, was drowning. Wakes from large boats and rising sea levels, caused by climate change, threatened to wipe out the sanctuary where thousands of endangered birds nest and flock for safety.
"Now is the time to act and do what we can to protect the important places, give wildlife and ecosystems the ability to be resilient," said Jeff Liechty, who is a coastal biologist with Audubon Florida.
In recent years, one of the nation’s first "living shoreline" barriers was constructed near the island. A series of six-foot-tall, 9,000-pound concrete blocks make up the barrier. The material they’re constructed from is PH-neutral, which helps facilitate the growth of oysters and barnacles.
Some of New Orleans' most underserved residents are addressing ways to combat climate change impacts in their communities.LEARN MORE
The holes in the middle of the blocks create more surface area for oysters to grow. It also helps break up wave energy, protecting both the birds and the trees they nest in.
"We’re really excited about the way this has turned out," Liechty added.
There is another layer to all of this — the funding. The multi-million dollar project was made possible because of money that came from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.
"This becomes an example where we’re working with nature, making sure the system here is resilient and able to adapt to sea level rise," Liechty said.
Projects like this one are also helping better protect coastal communities. When Hurricane Ian came through here last year, the living shoreline breakwater protected small seedlings from getting washed away.
"Trees in strong conditions withstand stronger winds and are more resilient in stronger storms," Liechty said.
For Liechty and his colleagues, the hope is to give the island and the birds a chance at survival in the face of climate change.
Though Tampa, Florida has struggled with past storms, one historian says it's now better prepared ahead of Hurricane Ian.LEARN MORE
Some of New Orleans' most underserved residents are addressing ways to combat climate change impacts in their communities.By Scripps News
The people of Louisiana are struggling with extreme weather and climate change and causing people to live without home insurance, next.By Matt Slocum / AP
As the climate warms, hotter air holds more moisture, and that could mean heavier rain, more flooding and stronger storms for New Orleans.By Gerald Herbert / AP
This year's quarters pay tribute to a civil rights activist, an influential singer and a Civil War surgeon.By AP
An entomology student found an interesting insect before shopping, and it led to an amazing discovery.By AP
Advocates are working to transform the heart of Minneapolis' Central Riverfront into a destination honoring Indigenous history.By Scripps News