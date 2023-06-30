How can you still legally discharge student debt?

Biden blames GOP for 'snatching away hope' of student loan forgiveness
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of Republican-led states that sued the federal government over the student loan forgiveness program.LEARN MORE
Certain public service positions, and rarer disability or bankruptcy conditions, may qualify a borrower for loan forgiveness.
On Friday the Supreme Court handed down a 6-3 decision that struck down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower.
But there are certain conditions under which the federal government will still forgive student debt from federal loans.
If you work full time for "a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization," including for the U.S. military, public schools, or in emergency management; and if you make 10 years of payments on schedule, you can apply to have the rest of your balance forgiven.
If you hold a federal Perkins Loan, you can qualify for forgiveness under similar employment and repayment requirements.
If you have direct loans and teach for five full-time years back-to-back in a low-income school district, you're eligible for forgiveness of up to $17,500.
Federal loans can also be discharged in part or in full:
Direct and Perkins loans can also be forgiven in the event of permanent disability, bankruptcy, or death.
In certain rare cases, a loan may be discharged due to bankruptcy, if the holder can demonstrate in court that repaying the loan would cause undue hardship.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of Republican-led states that sued the federal government over the student loan forgiveness program.LEARN MORE
Following the Supreme Court's decision, President Biden told Americans that his administration will still take steps to soften the impact of restarted payments, and student debt more generally.
The Secretary of Education is exploring ways that he might use his authority under the Higher Education Act to provide "an alternative path to debt relief for as many working and middle-class borrowers as possible."
President Biden also promised to provide an "on-ramp" as payments resume, which will temporarily remove the threat of default or hits to credit ratings. From October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024, borrowers who miss payments won't be reported to credit bureaus or collection agencies.
Balancing college coursework is hard enough. Throw in the burden of student loans and other money concerns, and students say it's stressful.
Polarizing rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court for the second consecutive day have left politicians divided along party lines.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona spoke with Scripps News about the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action in college admissions.
Balancing college coursework is hard enough. Throw in the burden of student loans and other money concerns, and students say it's stressful.
Some scientists are blaming climate change for the disruption of the jet stream flow.
Stitcher is being discontinued so its owner, SiriusXM, can incorporate podcasts into its own subscription businesses.