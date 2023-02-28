How do art appraisers place value on artwork?
Art appraisers explain why people spend so much money on artwork, and how they determine its monetary value during a sale.
A picture is worth a thousand words, as the saying goes — and for appraisers Richard-Raymond Alasko and Jake Fish.
Those very words and even the story surrounding a work are key tools used to determine its monetary value. In a way, appraisers are master storytellers compiling every bit of information on a piece, learning the story of its uniqueness to determine its value.
Scripps News' Lauren Magarino talks with two art appraisers who explain how they place value on a piece of artwork.
How do we value art?
How much do you think the Andy Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe sold for at auction last year? A record-breaking $195 million.By Scripps News
