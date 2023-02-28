watch live
The Arts

How do art appraisers place value on artwork?

Art appraisers explain why people spend so much money on artwork, and how they determine its monetary value during a sale.

How do art appraisers place value on artwork?
Virginia Mayo / AP
Article by Emily Grossberg and Lauren Magarino
SMS
February 28, 2023

A picture is worth a thousand words, as the saying goes — and for appraisers Richard-Raymond Alasko and Jake Fish.

Those very words and even the story surrounding a work are key tools used to determine its monetary value. In a way, appraisers are master storytellers compiling every bit of information on a piece, learning the story of its uniqueness to determine its value. 

Scripps News' Lauren Magarino talks with two art appraisers who explain how they place value on a piece of artwork. 