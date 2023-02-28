How do we value art?
How much do you think the Andy Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe sold for at auction last year? A record-breaking $195 million.
Understanding art may be key to accessing what’s often dubbed an exclusive space.
We peel back the layers of what makes art valuable with Melissa Wolfe, a curator of American art at the renowned St. Louis Art Museum, who believes the value of art is not always determined by what we see on the canvas — but rather how we see the world.
How do art appraisers place value on artwork?
Art appraisers explain why people spend so much money on artwork, and how they determine its monetary value during a sale.By Virginia Mayo / AP
