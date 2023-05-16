watch live
Crime

How one Florida prosecutor is making a difference in his county

A Palm Beach County prosecutor has made significant changes in the way his office prosecutes juveniles, drug cases and violent crime.

Scripps News
Matt Simon
By Matt Simon
May 16, 2023

Dave Aronberg's career fighting crime can be best summed up with a mantra: Be smart, not stupid.

Aronberg is the lead prosecutor in Palm Beach County, Florida, a position he has held for more than a decade. He has made significant changes in the way his office prosecutes juveniles, drug cases and violent crime. Asked to balance being "tough" on crime with being "sympathetic," Aronberg pulls no punches. His job is to protect victims, he says, not criminals.

As part of a Scripps News special series, "The Truth About Crime," Aronberg opens up about his philosophy and the overall state of our criminal justice system. 

