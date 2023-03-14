How to get rid of hiccups, according to a neuroscientist

Why Hiccups Happen
There's no scientific 'cure' to hiccups, and typically they'll be over before you know it.
Andrew Huberman, a professor at Stanford University, details a method to reversing the diaphragm spasms that cause hiccups.
There’s nothing really *hiccup* dangerous about *hiccup* having hiccups, but they sure are annoying.
Hiccups are caused by involuntary spasms of the diaphragm, which is the main muscle used for breathing, according to MedlinePlus. During the spasm, a quick closing of the vocal cords causes the "hic" sound produced during hiccups.
There’s not always an exact reason people get the hiccups, but they could spawn from eating quickly or too much, drinking alcohol or carbonated drinks, or even taking certain medications.
While many people have tried different tips and tricks to get rid of hiccups, they don’t always work.
But Andrew Huberman, a professor and neuroscientist at Stanford University, says he has a surefire way to get rid of them.
1. Inhale maximally through the nose three times, with no exhales in between
2. Hold breath for 15 to 30 seconds
3. Slowly exhale
HOW TO RELIABLY STOP HICCUPS:— Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D. (@hubermanlab) February 23, 2023
Hiccups = phrenic nerve-to-diaphragm
spasm. To de-spasm that circuit, inhale maximally (via your nose) 3 times with no exhales in between. Then hold your breath for 15-30 seconds & then slowly exhale (via your mouth). Done.
Huberman tweeted out the method and also shared that Twitter post to Instagram, where it garnered over 100,000 likes and thousands of responses.
Instagram user Erich Andreas commented, “I have done this for years and it works the first time, every time.” Others said the method has worked for them, too.
So next time you have hiccups, give it a try!
