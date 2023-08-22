Hulk Hogan, 70, says he is now sober

Companies accused of marketing cannabis food products to kids
Hulk Hogan said he no longer drinks alcohol or takes prescription medication for pain after numerous surgeries.
At 70 years old, wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan says he is now living a sober life.
In an interview with Muscle and Health, Hogan said he abruptly gave up alcohol at the beginning of the year.
"I was at a New Year’s Eve party and saw a bunch of stuff that I didn't condone or like," he said. "I saw myself in this environment, and I went, 'You know what? I don’t know how I got here, but I’m done.'"
In addition to alcohol, the "Hulkster" said it wasn't uncommon for him to be taking prescription pills to cope.
Hogan told Muscle and Health that he has undergone more than 25 major surgeries in the past decade. He noted that he was often given pain medication, and continued taking it when he was no longer in pain.
"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the 10th back surgery, and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I’d go pick it up," Hogan said.
The wrestling champ said he stopped taking pain medication when he began learning about cannabidiol, also known as CBD.
The compound is derived from the marijuana plant, but does not cause a person to feel high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's health benefits are still being studied, but it's marketed to treat various ailments.
After doing his own research, Hogan said he decided to launch his own wellness brand with CBD products.
"I'm really focusing on helping people with their health, whether that's guys coming back from the war, hardcore drug users or people who've got themselves into the prescription trap following illness or anxiety," Hogan said.
