Hundreds gather to honor Michigan State University shooting victims

Sadness, heartbreak and anger filled a crowd as students, parents and community members remembered their fellow Spartans.

"Alexandria was noted for her engagement and kindness. Brian was a leader in our Greek community. And Arielle was headed toward a career of service as a physician," MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said. "They will be Spartans forever."

Hundreds gathered on campus as student leaders and university officials came up to the podium during the vigil.

"In the coming days and weeks, people will rightfully question whether it is safe to come to campus anymore. But Michigan State University is a place with many strong communities," said MSU Council of Student Graduates President Hannah Jeffery. "There are many resources for you. And we will make sure that you will not fall through the cracks."

Michigan State University students and community organize protest On the steps and in the crowd were dozens of people holding signs with messages that read "thoughts and prayers aren't bullet proof."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also spoke.

"We shouldn't have to live like this," she said. "We shouldn't have to subconsciously scan every room for an exit, go through the grim exercise of figuring out who our last call would be to. Our campuses, churches, classrooms and communities should not be battlefields."

Head basketball coach Tom Izzo is another leading voice on campus who shared words of comfort.

"To the families of those who were senselessly taken from us, words seem so hollow right now," he said. "To the individuals currently fighting for their lives in a hospital, and their families, we're praying for you."

The speakers thanked first responders, including campus police, there to grieve and console, while the Michigan State Police provided security.

"We're gonna heal and we're gonna grieve together with our community," MSU Campus Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said.

A community grieving — but they will always be Spartan strong.