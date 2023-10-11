Hundreds of medications recalled at Family Dollar stores in 23 states

Family Dollar recalls some over-the-counter medications
The recall involves various types of Advil tablets, caplets and liqui-gels.LEARN MORE
The long list of items were stored outside of their labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar.
Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products, including over-the-counter drugs, sold in 23 states that were not stored correctly, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The long list of items were stored outside of their labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar and sold at certain stores between June 1 and Oct. 4.
Items include various brand-name pain reliever medications, treatment creams, cough suppressant products, laxatives, eye drops, toothpaste and more sold at locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
The full list of products can be found here.
The FDA said Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to recall.
The company notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to discontinue the sale of any affected product.
Customers who purchased any of the affected products can return it to the store they purchased it from without a receipt. People with further questions can call the company at (844) 636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.
