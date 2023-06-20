Hunter Biden charged with federal tax, weapons offenses

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a deal to plead guilty to federal tax crimes, according to a notice filed with the U.S. District Court in Delaware.

The letter, addressed to Hunter Biden, says that the defendant has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. Both counts are misdemeanors.

The president's son is also expected to reach an agreement about a charge of possessing a firearm while he was addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden has been open about his past drug use. He wrote about his addiction in his book, "Beautiful Things," noting that his family never gave up on him.

A spokesperson for the White House released a statement after the plea deal was announced on Tuesday.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life," the statement says. "We will have no further comment.”

The White House has previously said it was not involved in Hunter Biden's case.

The U.S. Attorney overseeing the investigation was appointed by then-President Donald Trump and served under Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr.

When President Biden took office, he left that U.S. Attorney in his position.

Republicans were quick to sound off on the plea deal. Among them was Donald Trump Jr. who told Scripps News that he believes the deal "reeks of favoritism."