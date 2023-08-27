Hunters join largest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years

Do you believe in the Loch Ness Monster?

Apparently, plenty of people do.

Armed with webcams and drones, hundreds of volunteer hunters are scanning a lake in Inverness, Scotland, in hopes of seeing the mythical creature.

The hunt is a two-day event, which began on Saturday and continues through Sunday. It's being dubbed the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 years.

The Loch Ness Center said researchers are looking for evidence of Nessie with thermal-imaging drones, infrared cameras and a hydrophone to detect underwater sounds at the Scottish lake, according to the Associated Press.

The aim is "to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts," the Loch Ness Center's Alan McKenna said, according to AP.

For those wanting to join the search, a series of live webcams streaming on Visit Inverness Loch Ness' website allow people to scan for sightings.

Sightings can be reported to lochnesssightings.com.

To date, 1,149 sightings have been reported.

The weekend's search was organized by the Loch Ness Center and a volunteer research team called Loch Ness Exploration.