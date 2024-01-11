Husky gets busted by the cops after he escapes kennel 

Meet King, the clever husky who skillfully escaped his kennel for a midnight snack and tried to break out his friends, before the cops ultimately caught him.

“Whenever the alarm goes off at a shelter, I get a phone call. I couldn't figure out what was going on," said Jodi Polanski, who is the founder of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe, Arizona.

She was surprised when she glanced at the camera and saw King confidently prancing around the shelter as if he owned the place, but his breakout triggered the alarm.

Camera footage shows King escaping his kennel, wandering the halls and then opening the door to the lobby with his own mouth and paws.

“There are other dogs in the same room as him, and he was trying to open up their kennels too, obviously unsuccessful, but he was trying because he really wanted to party with some friends," said Polanski.

King then made his way into the lobby with one goal in mind: a midnight snack.

“The police were on their way out there," revealed Polanski. "In the meantime, I saw the mess in the room, and I'm, 'Oh my God! There is a dog loose.'”

The video captured King getting increasingly excited as he heard people approaching to join his party, so he eagerly waited at the front door. Unbeknownst to him, it was the police who had arrived to put an end to his antics. A Tempe police officer entered the shelter and disabled the alarm. According to the shelter, the local police have access to the facility 24/7 in case they find animals they need to put in the shelter after working hours.

However, what unfolded next is what surprised Polanski even more.

The officer began picking up the items knocked over by King, then he grabbed a broom to tidy up the pup's mess before going back to his actual law enforcement job.

“The officer cleaned this up so good and I was like, 'Oh my God! This is amazing! That was so nice and wasn't needed or required,'" said Polanski.

It was something that she hadn't experienced before.

"This dog is so smart," Polanski said. "He definitely ruled the place, didn't he?"

The shelter confirmed on Facebook that King will not be breaking out again, as he found his fur-ever home. Congrats King!

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tucson.