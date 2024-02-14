IDF has released video possibly showing Hamas leader fleeing

Israel has released rare footage showing what it says is the elusive leader of Hamas in one of the group's vast tunnel networks just days after the deadly assault in southern Israel.

Yahya Sinwar is the leader of Hamas, who the Israel Defense Forces says was the mastermind behind the October 7 attack. The IDF footage allegedly shows Sinwar and his family walking through a tunnel on October 10.

Scripps News cannot confirm that the video does in fact show Sinwar. If it is him, it would be a rare look at the leader who has so far remained out of reach of the IDF's massive man hunt.

The IDF says the tunnel shown in the video is part of this vast tunnel network that runs under parts of the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

In January, the IDF released video showing another part of the same tunnel system near the Bani Suheila Cemetery.

The IDF also released a video of what it says is Sinwar's apartment in the tunnel. In the video, you can see two bathrooms, a kitchen, and what the IDF says is Sinwar's bedroom. It's not clear where these rooms are within the tunnel network the military mapped out.

"This video filmed in Khan Yunis is one of many. Hamas has been compromised, Hamas will be dismantled, and Hamas leaders, wherever they're hiding, should know they're on borrowed time," said Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesperson.

The videos are just the latest in a series of press releases from Israel's military meant to showcase the extensive tunnels dug by Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.

One of these recent videos showed what the IDF says was a server room in a tunnel network in northern Gaza that went under a United Nations building.

The United Nations has denied having any knowledge of the server room's existence under their building.

The IDF has faced criticism in the past for what some say is a failure to show sufficient evidence of Hamas tunnel networks under hospitals, many of which have been besieged by Israeli forces in the past.

While Israel has been able to chip away at Hamas military commanders in its war in Gaza, the whereabouts of the group's top leadership remains unknown.