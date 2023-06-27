In-laws of NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson dead in apparent murder-suicide

Family members of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma on Tuesday, authorities said.

Terry Janway is suspected of killing her husband, Jack, and her 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, before killing herself.

Terry and Jack were reportedly the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, a spokesperson for the Muskogee Police Department said a woman called dispatch to report a disturbance and that someone had a gun — before hanging up.

Officers arrived at the house, where they reportedly found a person lying inside the front door. They then reported hearing a gunshot and discovering two more bodies.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but police believe this was likely a case of murder-suicide.

Johnson, a father of two, has not publicly commented on the incident.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.