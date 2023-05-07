watch live
In Real Life: Mezcal Gold Rush

This Scripps News documentary series explores the world surrounding the new liquid gold: Mezcal.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff and Jacqueline Baylon
May 7, 2023

This episode of "In Real Life" explores the booming industry around mezcal and shows how growing demand for the agave spirit is creating competition, chaos, and opportunity from Oaxaca, Mexico, to New York City.

