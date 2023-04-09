watch live
Immigration

In Real Life: Stranded At The Border

Scripps News explores what life is like just across the border in Mexico, where people are living in dangerously poor conditions while seeking asylum.

By Scripps News Staff and Jacqueline Baylon
April 9, 2023

Just over the border in Mexico, tens of thousands of people live in dangerously poor conditions without running water or electricity, as they wait for a chance to enter the U.S. and seek asylum. Scripps News' "In Real Life" shows what life is like in these camps and hears a range of perspectives on how to fix a broken immigration system.

Correspondent Jacqueline Baylon follows up with immigrants one year after we first spoke to them in the tent cities of Reynosa, Mexico, amid increasing threats to safety and security on the border.

