Inside the Race: Are third-party candidates gaining ground?

DNC files complaint, says RFK Jr. and super PAC work too closely
The Democratic National Committee says American Values 2024 is violating federal election rules in how they "integrate their expenses."LEARN MORE
With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulling big numbers in Wisconsin in the latest polls, experts talk about the strategies third-party candidates are taking.
On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico White House Reporter Myah Ward and Politico Politics Reporter Brittany Gibson join Scripps News National Political correspondents, Haley Bull and Charles Benson, and host, Joe St. George to discuss if this presidential race may see a rise in popularity of third-party or independent candidates.
With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulling big numbers in Wisconsin in the latest polls, Benson highlighted the battleground state’s history with third-party candidates.
Gibson, who specifically covers third-party candidates, said Kennedy has been polling better than a lot of recent third-party campaigns. One of his interesting strategies is focusing more on podcast interviews instead of traditional media interviews with local news outlets.
Another big topic right now is the age of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Biden’s memory was recently questioned after a report from Special Counsel Robert Hur claimed the 81-year-old president didn’t remember when he was vice president or when his son Beau died of brain cancer.
Bull said Biden has forcefully fought back against the claims his memory isn’t good.
Ward said it could make some voters stay home, with a lack of enthusiasm for candidates that don’t connect with younger voters.
The Democratic National Committee says American Values 2024 is violating federal election rules in how they "integrate their expenses."LEARN MORE
The Democratic National Committee says American Values 2024 is violating federal election rules in how they "integrate their expenses."
People camped out overnight with hopes of getting a seat inside the U.S. Supreme Court to witness the historic arguments.
Trump received a majority of the territory's votes and will be awarded four delegates in the race for the Republican nomination for president.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet had five people aboard when the crash happened near Naples.
Lee has become one of the most influential food reviewers on TikTok, with over 16 million followers. But he said he would never charge a restaurant.
Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon.