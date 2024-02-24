Inside the Race: Immigration policy, potential shutdown and Michigan

Inside the Race: Looking at Trump's mounting legal issues
Christopher Cadelago and Jennifer Haberkorn with Politico joined Scripps News National Correspondents Chuck Stokes and Joe St. George.
On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico California Bureau Chief Christopher Cadelago and White House Reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joined Scripps News National Political Correspondent Chuck Stokes and host, Joe St. George to discuss immigration policy, potential for a government shut down and Michigan's upcoming primary election.
The latest polls show Nikki Haley trailing former President Donald Trump by 20-30 points in South Carolina.
President Biden had a strong fundraising month in January, while former President Trump spent $3 million in legal fees.
