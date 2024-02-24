Inside the Race: Immigration policy, potential shutdown and Michigan

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico California Bureau Chief Christopher Cadelago and White House Reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joined Scripps News National Political Correspondent Chuck Stokes and host, Joe St. George to discuss immigration policy, potential for a government shut down and Michigan's upcoming primary election.

