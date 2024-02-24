watch live
Presidential Election

Inside the Race: Immigration policy, potential shutdown and Michigan

Christopher Cadelago and Jennifer Haberkorn with Politico joined Scripps News National Correspondents Chuck Stokes and Joe St. George.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 3:04 p.m. EST Feb 24, 2024

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico California Bureau Chief Christopher Cadelago and White House Reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joined Scripps News National Political Correspondent Chuck Stokes and host, Joe St. George to discuss immigration policy, potential for a government shut down and Michigan's upcoming primary election.

