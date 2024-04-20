watch live
toggle menu
The Race

Inside the Race: Kennedy family backs Biden over RFK Jr.

Politico White House Reporter Adam Cancryn and White House and Washington Reporter Daniel Lippman join Scripps News on this weekend's Inside the Race.

Inside the Race: Kennedy family backs Biden over RFK Jr.
Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 11:47 a.m. EDT Apr 20, 2024

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico White House Reporter Adam Cancryn and Politico White House and Washington Reporter Daniel Lippman join Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty and host, Joe St. George to discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign as a third party candidate and how his family has publicly supported President Joe Biden. 