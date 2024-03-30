On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard joined Scripps News National Political Correspondents Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen and host, Joe St. George to discuss President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts for their campaigns.
Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up
Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.
Biden campaign says it raised $25 million at a New York gala
The fundraiser at the Radio City Music Hall set a record for a political event, according to the Biden campaign.
Scripps News Reports: Trump and the new Republican Party
Scripps News speaks with a panel of experts to understand Donald Trump’s grasp on the Republican party.
Candidate named Literally Anybody Else running for president
A Texas man legally changed his name as he hopes to attract disgruntled voters to his presidential campaign.
Biden wins the North Dakota Democratic primary
The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February.
Powerball jackpot rises to $935 million after no winners
The estimated jackpot went up after no player won Wednesday's drawing. The game is played in 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Spain's iconic Sagrada Familia eyes completion, possible evictions
The massive architectural wonder held an Easter Vigil on Saturday ahead of its planned 2026 completion date after 142 years of construction.