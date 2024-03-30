watch live
toggle menu
Presidential Election

Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up

Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.

Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up
Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 2:44 p.m. EDT Mar 30, 2024

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard joined Scripps News National Political Correspondents Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen and host, Joe St. George to discuss President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts for their campaigns. 