Inside the Race: Will a ban on TikTok have an impact on the election?

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico's White House and Washington Reporter Daniel Lippman and National Political Reporter Elena Schneider joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nathaniel Reed and host, Joe St. George to discuss the possibility of TikTok being banned by the government and what affect that could have on the upcoming presidential election.

TikTok lobbies to fight back against potential ban in the US TikTok lobbies to fight back against potential ban in the US Whether you're a fan of the popular social media app or not, TikTok isn't going down without a fight. LEARN MORE