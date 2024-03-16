Inside the Race: Will a ban on TikTok have an impact on the election?

TikTok lobbies to fight back against potential ban in the US
Politico's White House and Washington Reporter Daniel Lippman and National Political Reporter Elena Schneider join Nathaniel Reed.
On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico's White House and Washington Reporter Daniel Lippman and National Political Reporter Elena Schneider joined Scripps News Congressional Correspondent Nathaniel Reed and host, Joe St. George to discuss the possibility of TikTok being banned by the government and what affect that could have on the upcoming presidential election.
