Instagram may be developing a tool to identify content created by AI

Tech giants commit to Biden administration-brokered AI safety rules
Instagram is reportedly developing notifications to indicate when artificial intelligence is being used for content creation posted on its platform.
According to multiple reports and a screenshot by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, the social media app is labeling posts created or modified by AI so they can be identified more easily.
"The creator or Meta said that this content was created or edited with AI," the screenshot reads, followed by an explanation saying that AI can generate text, images, and video. There also appears to be a link for users to learn more about how AI will be integrated into the platform’s products.
Scripps News reached out to Meta for confirmation on this development, but a spokesperson responded by saying, "Unfortunately, we'll have to decline comment." However, The Verge reports that Paluzzi often discovers new Instagram features ahead of their official announcements or releases.
This move comes amid the increasing adoption of AI by various tech giants and the surge in class-action lawsuits filed against AI companies concerning the data used to train their AI systems.
Last month, Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI made voluntary commitments to the U.S. government to ensure their products are safe for consumers prior to launch. One of those promises is a commitment to internal and external security testing, meaning allowing third-party, independent experts to review AI cybersecurity.
