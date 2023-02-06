International Emergency Response and Aid Organizations
When confronted with news stories about tremendous human suffering, many feel inspired to help in some way. The following humanitarian organizations may be of interest to viewers who want to contribute in times of crisis. The charities listed below are rated highly by independent watchdogs that evaluate such organizations for their transparency and efficiency, and many perform both emergency-response and long-term aid work. Scripps News is not affiliated with these organizations in any way, and we urge viewers to read about a group’s current projects before making decisions about donation.
Stated mission: To improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.
Stated mission: Works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. Delivers emergency relief and long-term international development programs.
Stated mission: To improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that strengthen underserved communities worldwide.
Service areas: U.S., South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia
Stated mission: To provide independent medical humanitarian emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, natural disasters, and exclusion from health care.
Save the Children, aka Save the Children Federation
CharityWatch grade A-
Stated mission: To inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.
Service areas: U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia
